A few years removed from battling the full yips, Brendon Todd has a chance to be mentioned alongside Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson as he goes for a third straight PGA Tour victory.
Todd felt like he couldn't miss Saturday at Sea Island and he rarely did. With six birdies on the front side of the Seaside Course, he shot an 8-under 62 to tie the 54-hole tournament record and build a two-shot lead in the RSM Classic.
Todd was at 18-under 194, who shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66), who already has won this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Not since Dustin Johnson in 2017 has anyone won three straight starts on the PGA Tour.
Not since Tiger Woods in 2006 has anyone won three straight tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.
Todd has a chance to join both today even as he tries to keep it in perspective. For Todd, it's not about going for three in a row. It's about posting a good score in the final round.
"I think I've had to be so disciplined over the last year mentally about just focusing in on ever shot that I'm aiming to kind of use that experience to my advantage now," he said.
Tyler Duncan, who started with a two-shot lead, made 18 pars for a 70 and was four shots behind.
Simpson and Todd played junior golf together in North Carolina, and he says Todd often got the best of him being a grade ahead. They have remained close, and Simpson said Todd confided in him while struggling with his game.
"I think it's remarkable," Simpson said about Todd's turnaround. "He's a good friend of mine and to show the resilience of not playing well, to come back and stay in it and get one win and then two in a row, and now he's playing great again. I'm really happy for him."
Todd opened with birdie putts from 20 feet and 12 feet, added a few short ones in the middle of the front nine, holed a birdie putt from just inside 30 feet on No. 8 and closed out the front nine with a 12-foot birdie.
He hit every fairway. He missed only one green.
"It was like a video game out there today," Todd said. "Just thrilled with the way I'm hitting it and feeling out there."
Todd also had a number of putts touch the hole. He said the only putt he hit all day that he knew was not going in was at No. 3.
No one had ever won twice in the fall in the six previous years the PGA Tour went to a wraparound season. Todd has a chance for three victories, which would push him over $3 million for the year before the PGA Tour takes a five-week break.
He doesn't expect anything to change from when he won the inaugural Bermuda Championship, followed by a victory last week in the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
"Just get into my little zone and attack the golf course like I'm trying to go shoot nothing because that's been my mindset every day for the last three events, and there's really no reason to change it just because I'm near the lead," Todd said. "And whether it happens or not ... I'm not going to feel good or bad about myself, I'm just going to keep attacking."
EUROPEAN TOUR
Rahm poised for Race to Dubai title: Jon Rahm moved into a strong position to win the Race to Dubai title after shooting 6-under 66 in the third round of the season-ending World Tour Championship to tie the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera.
Lorenzo-Vera bogeyed the 18th hole for the second straight day to shoot 69 and drop into a share of the lead with Rahm, who needs to finish first or second to stand a chance of becoming European No. 1 for the first time.
They are 15 under par overall, two strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy (65) and four clear of fourth-place Tommy Fleetwood (70) — another Race to Dubai contender.
Bernd Wiesberger, who leads the Race to Dubai standings, was tied for 24th place — 13 strokes behind Rahm and Lorenzo-Vera — after shooting 73.
Rahm can take the title if he wins and Wiesberger finishes lower than outright second, or if he finishes outright second and Wiesberger finishes worse than tied for fifth place with one other player.
"Playing pretty solid. Really confident off the tee. Really confident with every part of my game right now," Rahm said. "I'm hitting a lot of great shots and giving myself chances."
Rahm won the season-ending event once and claimed a share of fourth place in his two starts at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Another victory will earn him $3 million — the richest first prize in golf.
Rahm would also join the late Seve Ballesteros as the second Spaniard to win the Race to Dubai.
"Gives me goosebumps to think about that," he said. "I've said it many times, as a Spaniard, any time you join or you have the chance to put your name on a list where there's only one name and that name is Seve, it's pretty impactful
"It's really emotional for all of us. To think not even Sergio (Garcia) or Miguel Angel (Jimenez) or Olly (Jose Maria Olazabal) or many other great players couldn't get it done. It's hard to believe that I have the chance to be the second."
Lorenzo-Vera, who is ranked No. 96, still has a chance to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the event, after opening with a 63 and then establishing a three-shot lead with a second-round 69.
"That's one of the things I think about the most, to win in Dubai," the Frenchman said. "Only big names do it ... to achieve that tomorrow would be really an awesome achievement."
McIlroy shot the lowest round of the day to power back into contention at an event he won in 2012 and '15. He was 5 under after eight holes, having started birdie-birdie and eagled the par-5 7th hole after carrying a bunker 240 yards with a 5-wood, and picked up two more birdies in the back nine.
"You've got Tommy and Jon up there obviously, and Mike's holding steady at the top," said McIlroy, who opened with 64 on Thursday only to drop down the leaderboard after a second-round 74.
"I'm going to have to go out there and shoot a similar score tomorrow to what I did today to really have a chance. But just really pleased that I got myself back in the golf tournament."
LPGA
Kim clings to 1-shot lead: Sei Young Kim shot a 4-under 68 for a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda, who made a charge going into the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship with the richest prize ever in women's golf on the line.
Kim led by as many as five shots with three birdies over the opening seven holes. She stopped converting birdie chances on the back nine of Tiburon Golf Club, and Korda made her move.
Korda began the back nine with three straight birdies, including a bunker shot she holed, and shot 31 on the back for a 66.
Kim was at 16-under 200 and will be in the final group with Korda. At stake is $1.5 million to the winner.
Caroline Masson of Germany, who will join them in the final pairing, had a 70 and was four shots behind, with Charley Hull of England another shot behind after a 66.
For so many others, an ideal day for scoring at Tiburon turned out to be a lost opportunity.
Brooke Henderson of Canada, who attracted the biggest gallery playing with Korda and with a horde of Canadians in Florida for the winter, had bogeys on three of the par 5s and never got anything going for a 71. She was six shots behind.
Defending champion Lexi Thompson made an early charge, only to be slowed by a pair of bogeys on the back — all her bogeys this week have been on the back nine — that gave her a 70 and put her seven shots behind.
Kim has shown few signs of coming back to the field. She has made only one bogey through 54 holes, and with her strong start it looked as though the 26-year-old Korean might siphon all the drama out of the final day.
She hit the brakes on the back nine. Korda poured it on.
"I told myself to be really aggressive on the back nine, and it worked out today," said Korda, the highest-ranked American in the world at No. 3.
She opened with a birdie. In trouble on the 11th, when Korda fanned a shot from a waste area into a bunker, she blasted it out and watched the ball crash into the pin and drop for birdie. She made another at the par-3 12th and took advantage at the end with a 4-hybrid on the green at the par-5 17th for at two-putt birdie.
Kim gave herself plenty of reasonable looks at birdie on the back nine. She couldn't get any to fall except for a 25-footer on the 15th hole that restored her lead to two shots, but only briefly.
Kim's second shot into the 17th was well short and to the right into a bunker, and she blasted out to some 30 feet away. She played away from the flag on the 18th and two-putted for par from about 40 feet.
Still, she was in the lead after the third straight day, one step closer to a massive payoff.
The format changed this year from a points-based system in which only the top 12 players had a shot at a $1 million bonus to any of the 60 players who made it to the Tour Championship getting $1.5 million in official money by winning the tournament.
Jin Young Ko, celebrated Thursday night as LPGA player of the year, tried to get back into the game with a 66. She still was six shots behind along with Jessica Korda (69), the oldest sister of Nelly Korda.
Ko is virtually a lock to win the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average and needs a 65 to become only the second woman to finish with a sub-69 average score for the year.