The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline, will present the area premiere of “Loser’s Bracket” by Clay and Nate Sander. The Sanders were raised in Camanche, Iowa, and draw on their small-town upbringing to bring the comedy to life.
The plot revolves around Tiny Willits (Tony Trulson) and Ethan Banks (Mark Kulhavy), who spend most of their free time at Boo's Tavern in the small, working-class community of Downs Moor. Boo's co-owner (along with bar namesake Boo Koontz) is a know-it-all loudmouth, Gus "Hitch" Bigwood (Brant Peitersen). Hitch has a limp due to a forklift accident at the factory 10 years earlier, which got him a massive settlement, a large part of which he spent on an antique automobile.
Unbeknownst to Ethan and Tiny, Hitch has been faking his limp for the past decade to avoid paying the insurance company for the fraudulent claim. And what these three plan form the comedy of “Loser’s Bracket.” The play had two successful runs in Chicago, first in 2002 and remounted at the Theatre Building in 2004. The Chicago Tribune said, “The play hums with the kind of quirky, blue-collar, sports-loving bravado that made Bleacher Bums a Chicago classic.”
The Black Box cast includes Emmalee Hilburn, Kevin Keck, Mike Richards and Kelci Eaton. The comedy is directed by David Bonde with set design by David Miller. Bonde and Clay Sander have been part of the sketch and improv troupe Comedy Thingy, which has performed podcasts at the Black Box. Sander, who writes most of the sketches, has spent more than 20 years writing for stage, radio and TV.
“Loser’s Bracket” opens Friday and runs through Nov. 24. Tickets are $16 except on $13 Thursdays. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.