Tigers score silver at rugged E-P tourney

ERIE — One week after winning the team title at Riverdale's Jim Boyd Invitational, the Sherrard wrestling squad faced a greater challenge Saturday.

Competing at the 15-team Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament, a field highlighted by reigning Class 1A state champion Lena-Winslow/Stockton, the Tigers had a sense that they would be competing for silver instead of gold.

The PantherHawks did run away with the team title, racking up 282.5 points, Sherrard's 147-point total was good enough to earn it second place, besting Three Rivers Conference rival Orion (137) for the silver medal.

"They're tough as nails, and we knew it'd be pulling their way," Sherrard coach Jeff Garrett said of the Le-Win/Stockton co-op, which has won two of the last three state team titles. "We were definitely thinking top 3 at best, and we kind of had a dogfight for second and third place.

"I'm very pleased. This is a very tough tourney, with a lot of good teams. More competition is great; that's what you want. Win or lose, it's about how better it makes you."

Sherrard junior 195-pounder Josh Bynum, an individual champion last week at Riverdale, was the lone Tiger to reach the championship round, where he was pinned in 1:57 by undefeated Dixon standout Sebastian Quintana.