SHERRARD — At the beginning of last season, the Sherrard girls’ basketball team was just trying to find its identity.
It wasn’t until around the halfway mark that the Tigers finally found what they were looking for.
The Tigers started last season with just two wins in their first 13 games, but flipped the switch and went 13-2 to finish the season, which included a 39-23 2A Erie Regional title win over Fulton.
Sherrard just missed out on its ninth consecutive conference title last season after a 39-25 loss to Riverdale at the end of the regular season.
Coach Doug Swanson is hoping that his team comes out better early on this season.
“We have a tough schedule early on, but each season is different,” Swanson said. “It’s fun to see the improvement that our girls make. It’s a long season and it’s not about where you start, but about where you finish. We’re just hoping to peak at the right time.”
Taylor Barber led the team in scoring last season as a sophomore, but Swanson is confident in his other players being able to make major contributions.
“We’re a very balanced team,” Swanson said. “One person could lead the scoring one night and someone else entirely could be the dominant presence the next. I think that we’re going to be a tougher team to prepare for.”
The Sherrard program prides itself on defense, and this season won’t be any different.
“We play a pretty standard man defense in the half court, but we’ve been known to extend out a bit,” Swanson said. “We’ve run a full court trap in the past when we felt comfortable doing it and we’ll probably do so again this year.”
Offense or defense, winning or losing, Swanson wants to see one thing from his team on a nightly basis.
“I want to see effort on both ends of the court,” Swanson said. “We want to be a team known for playing hard and getting after it, no matter what the score is. I want fans of the other team to say ‘those girls play hard.’”
Now in his 10th season as a head coach, Swanson said he has enjoyed working with each group of girls that he has had over the years.
“It's fun to watch how they grow into a family,” Swanson said. “The bonds and friendships they have and memories that they make, it's something that I hope sticks with them for years to come.”