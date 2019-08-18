MEDINAH, Ill. — Tiger Woods’ season ended quietly Sunday, with a par on 18 and an even-par round. He remained the No. 1 attraction at Medinah, but there wasn’t a whole lot to see.
He made no eagles all week and no birdies on the back nine Sunday. Needing to finish in the top 11 at the BMW Championship to have a chance to defend his title at the Tour Championship, he finished tied for 37th.
“It’s disappointing,” he said. “Last year culminated in a pretty special moment and it would have been nice to go back. I’ll be watching the guys on TV.”
Woods seemed fine physically and said he “drove the eyes out of it,” averaging 310-plus yards in the final two rounds. But his short game failed him.
“I don’t know if it’s (a lack of) reps or not,” he said. “I struggled out of the bunkers, especially today. I misjudged the sand. I thought the rain would have made them all pretty firm.”
Woods, ranked sixth in the world, won’t compete again until he ventures to Japan for a new PGA Tour event called the Zozo Championship. The 78-player tournament begins Oct. 24.
Mickelson has a wild day before he even hits a shot: As Phil Mickelson put it on Twitter, how’s this for crazy?
The BMW Championship started on time Sunday, with groups going off the first and 10th tees at 10:19 a.m. Turns out Medinah Country Club can take a punch from Mother Nature.
The course received eight tenths of an inch of rain overnight and in the morning, boosting the total for the week to 1.94.
The storm that hit Chicago and the western suburbs did affect at least one player, though.
Check out Phil Mickelson’s tweet from 9:27 a.m.: “How’s this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lighting, I was on top floor,we were evacuated and the place is on fire(only thing of mine on fire this week.) I can’t get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes.”
Mickelson, who has struggled relative to the field this week (he entered the final round tied for 47th at 4 under par), is scheduled to tee off at 10:52 a.m. off No. 10 with Brooks Koepka and Dylan Frittelli.
And, hey, he will make his tee time.