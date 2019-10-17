Harvest Howl III: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Scott Community College will present this event featuring an evening of trick-or-treating, games, prizes and goodies. Open to the public. Free.
Teen Interactive Movie: 6-7:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Students in grades 4-10 can enjoy an interactive showing of a holiday classic. Costumes optional. For more information, the movie title or to register (required), visit molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/tween-interactive-movie. Free.