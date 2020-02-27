Three locals nab girls AP All-State honors
Three local standouts earned recognition on the Associated Press 2020 Class 1A/2A All-State teams that were announced Thursday.

Monmouth-Roseville senior Carly Gillen was voted as a repeat Class 2A first-team selection. Riverdale senior Sydney Garrett was a Class 2A honorable mention selection. Also earning honorable mention honors in Class 1A was Kewanee Wethersfield senior Lexi Nichols.

Both Garrett and Nichols are Black Hawk College recruits.

Gillen, a 6-foot forward, is a Missouri-Kansas City volleyball signee, was Mon-Rose’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 21.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game as she totaled over 1,500 career points for the Titans. She was a three-time All-West Central Conference selection and past 3-point showdown finalist.

Garrett, a key cog in Riverdale’s trek to the Class 2A state finals this weekend, has completed her comeback from a knee injury that sidelined her all of her junior season. She averages 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the 28-3 Rams. She is a three-time unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference West Division selection.

Nichols, a 5-8 senior point guard, was Wethersfield’s leading scorer at 17.1 points per game and also averaged 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals. Finished as the sixth all-time scorer in school history finishing just shy of 1,500 points. She is a three-time All-Lincoln Trail Conference selection who earned IBCA honorable mention honors last season.

