Thomas Bumann, jr., Ridgewood
View Comments

Thomas Bumann, jr., Ridgewood

  • Updated
Thomas Bumann, Ridgewood boys golf

Thomas Bumann, Ridgewood boys golf

Tied for 36th in Class A state finals after helping Spartans qualify for state as a team; T9 individually at Brown County Sectional helping the Spartans advance to state as a team; placed third at Kewanee Wethersfield Regional; Three Rivers individual champion

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News