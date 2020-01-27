This week's small college hoops

Altered slate: For just the second time in the calendar year — and second time since Dec. 15 — the Augustana men's basketball team will enjoy a home game. Two in fact, as the Vikings host league-leading Elmhurst on Wednesday and Millikin on Saturday in a women's/men's twinbill. ... It will be a slow week for the Black Hawk programs. Neither the men nor women have Arrowhead Conference games this week and each has just one contest this week — the men Tuesday at Indian Hills and the women on Saturday against the Augustana JV squad.
This week's men's games: Tuesday: Black Hawk at Indian Hills CC, 7 p.m. Wednesday: Elmhurst at Augustana, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at Cardinal Stritch, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Millikin at Augustana, 7 p.m.; Robert Morris (Ill.) at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.
This week's women's games: Wednesday: Augustana at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at Cardinal Stritch, 5:30 p.m. Saturday: Millikin at Augustana, 5 p.m.; Robert Morris (Ill.) at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.; Augustana JV at Black Hawk, 1 p.m.
By the numbers: In Saturday's 81-53 win over Trinity International, St. Ambrose junior John Kerr connected on 6 of 7 3-point shots. Coming into the game, Kerr was shooting just 23% (12 of 53) from deep. He has been one of SAU's better shooters, hitting 50% from the field (123-246) and 78% (81-104) from the free-throw line.
-- Compiled by Tom Johnston