This week's small college hoops

Altered slate: For just the second time in the calendar year — and second time since Dec. 15 — the Augustana men's basketball team will enjoy a home game. Two in fact, as the Vikings host league-leading Elmhurst on Wednesday and Millikin on Saturday in a women's/men's twinbill. ... It will be a slow week for the Black Hawk programs. Neither the men nor women have Arrowhead Conference games this week and each has just one contest this week — the men Tuesday at Indian Hills and the women on Saturday against the Augustana JV squad.