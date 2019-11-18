Unusual schedule: In a rarity, the St. Ambrose men and women will have a split Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference twinbill this week. Instead of the traditional Wednesday doubleheader, the SAU men travel to St. Francis (Ill.) today for a 7 p.m. league game and the women remain on the regular Wednesday date. The Saints men's program asked for the switch to accommodate travel to San Antonio, Texas, where they play three games (opening with Eastern Illinois University on Friday) in the Incarnate Word Classic. Even being a single game, Wednesday's women's game remains a 5:30 p.m. start.
This week's men's games: Today: St. Ambrose at *St. Francis (Ill.), 7 p.m.; Mt. Mercy JV at Black Hawk, 6 p.m. Wednesday: Loras at Augustana, 7 p.m. Saturday: *Trinity International at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.
This week's women's games: Wednesday: Augustana at UW-Whitewater, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *St. Francis (Ill.), 5:30 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at St. Ambrose JV, 5:30 p.m. Saturday: Dubuque at Augustana, 2 p.m.; *Trinity International at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.; Black Hawk at Southeastern (IA) CC, 1 p.m.
News and notes: St. Ambrose senior Jake Meeske is 10 points away from 1,000 points. The former United Township standout will be the 49th SAU player to join the men's program's 1,000-point club. … Augustana sophomore Lauren Hall didn't see much action this past weekend when the Vikings were in Dubuque, Iowa, for the Loras Tip-Off Classic. According coach Mark Beinborn, the former Rock Island prep tweaked her back in warm-ups on Friday and fought through 11 minutes of action in a 65-46 loss to UW-Oshkosh. She did not play in Saturday's 75-64 setback to Washington-University.
“We believe she'll be ready for Wednesday,” said Beinborn ahead of Monday's practice. “We wanted to be cautious and make sure she is available for us long-term.”
