This week's college hoops

Sliding into the holidays: There is a short week of games on the college basketball front this week. The most intriguing games on the slate are for the St. Ambrose women, who take a little trip while on winter break. Coach Krista Van Hauen's club has a pair of non-conference contests in Arizona as the Queen Bees play tonight (at Park-Gilbert) and Thursday (at Embry-Riddle). The Black Hawk men and women wrap up the 2019 portions of the season this week, not playing again until the new year.

This week's men's games: Today: Black Hawk at Oakton CC, 7 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at College of DuPage, 7 p.m. Saturday: St. Ambrose at *Indiana-South Bend, 3 p.m. Sunday: Augustana at UW-Stevens Point, 3 p.m.

This week's women's games: Today: St. Ambrose at Park-Gilbert (Ariz.), 8:30 p.m. Thursday: St. Ambrose at Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 6:30 p.m.; Black Hawk at College of DuPage, 5 p.m.