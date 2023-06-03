ROSALYNN CARTER: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, her family announced Tuesday. Carter, 95, remains at home with former President Jimmy Carter, 98, who has been receiving hospice care since early this year. Married nearly 77 years, the Carters are the longest-married first couple in U.S. history. The statement Tuesday said the Carter family would have no further comment.

DANNY MASTERSON: A jury found "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape Wednesday in a Los Angeles retrial in which the Church of Scientology played a central role. Masterson, 47, was led from the courtroom in handcuffs. He faces up to 30 years in prison. His wife, actor and model Bijou Phillips, wept as he was led away. Other family and friends sat stone-faced.

CIGARETTE WARNINGS: Canada will soon become the first country in the world where warning labels must appear on individual cigarettes. "This bold step will make health warning messages virtually unavoidable," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett said Wednesday. The warnings — in English and French — include "poison in every puff," "tobacco smoke harms children" and "cigarettes cause impotence."

INDIANAPOLIS 500: Josef Newgarden won his first Indianapolis 500 last Sunday with an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson in a 2.5-mile sprint to the finish. Newgarden gave team owner Roger Penske his 19th win and first since buying Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the race was held. Newgarden received about $3.7 million for the win.