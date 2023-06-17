CHAMPIONS: Both the NBA and NHL crowned first-time champions this past week. The Denver Nuggets outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the series on Monday in Denver, and center Nikola Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP. In hockey, the Las Vegas Golden Knights captured their first Stanley Cup with a 9-3 romp over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Knights closed out the series in five games.

TREAT WILLIAMS (1951-2023): Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series "Ever wood" and the movie "Hair," died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Dorset, Vermont, police said. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. He was 71.

CORMAC MCCARTHY (19332023): Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who in prose both dense and brittle took readers from the southern Appalachians to the desert Southwest in such novels as "The Road," "Blood Meridian" and "All the Pretty Horses," died Tuesday. He was 89. McCarthy died of natural causes in Santa Fe, New Mexico, publisher Alfred A. Knopf said.

SAJAK RETIRING: Pat Sajak, 76, announced Monday that the upcoming season of "Wheel of Fortune" will be his last as host, saying in a tweet: "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all." Sajak has presided over the game show since 1981.