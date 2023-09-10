BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the rest of September while he is treated for symptoms of "peptic ulcer disease." The postponed shows include stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington, Connecticut and Ohio.

STEVE HARWELL (1967-2023): Steve Harwell, the longtime front-man of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth that was behind the megahit "All Star," died Monday at his home in Idaho surrounded by his family. He was 56. The band's manager, Robert Hayes, said the cause of death was acute liver failure.

FLOODED FESTIVAL: An unusual late-summer storm last weekend turned the weeklong Burning Man counterculture festival into a sloppy mess with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud in the northern Nevada desert. A mass exodus after the storm caused traffic jams on Monday and Tuesday.Organizers have three weeks to clean up debris from the makeshift city plopped in the Black Rock Desert.

BRYANT GUMBEL: Bryant Gumbel's "Real Sports" newsmagazine on HBO will end its run after 29 seasons on the air, the network said Wednesday. The show won 37 Sports Emmy Awards. Gumbel, 74, won a lifetime achievement award at the Sports Emmys earlier this year.