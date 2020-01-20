1. The Ultimate Elvis with Justin Shandor

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Justin Shandor will be in concert with his Ultimate Elvis show at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. General admission is $15, $25 for VIP, at www.ticketweb.com. In August 2010, Elvis Presley Enterprises held a contest in Memphis, inviting Elvis tribute artists from around the world. Shandor earned first place and Graceland named him the “World’s Ultimate Elvis.”