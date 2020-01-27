You are the owner of this article.
7. The SUYP Comedy fifth anniversary special

The SUYP Comedy fifth anniversary special will be 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Village Theatre, 2113 E 11th St., Davenport. This will be an evening of stand-up, sketch and improv comedy. Tickets are $10 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Village Theatre, Davenport. $10. 

