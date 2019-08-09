A special Bucktown Revue will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Trinity Church, 1818 6th Ave., Rock Island, featuring the acclaimed Virginia-based duo The Price Sisters.
They are 24-year-old twin sisters who love and perform traditional bluegrass music — Lauren Price on mandolin, harmony/lead vocals, and Leanna Price on fiddle, lead/harmony vocals. The women have been greatly influenced and inspired by the sounds of Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys, Hazel and Alice, and the Carter Family.
While their vocal sound has been likened to Alison Krauss, former Bluegrass Boy, Byron Berline, has said: “To see young people like the Price twins excel on their instruments and sing like only sisters can, really makes me proud to know this music will last for a long time.” Having performed at festivals nationwide, Lauren and Leanna are also 2017 World of Bluegrass Official Showcase Artists.
The Bucktown Revue is a live music-and-humor variety show in the spirit of Grand Ole Opry and “A Prairie Home Companion.” Typically staged at 7 p.m. every third Friday of the month (from September to May) at Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport), the show features various styles of folk and Americana music, with a focus on original songs, singer-songwriters, and roots music.
The Price Sisters will also perform Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. A $10-20 donation is suggested. For more information, visit bishophillcommons.com. Bucktown tickets are $14, available at bucktownrevue.com.