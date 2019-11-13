Two Iowa blues veterans take the Redstone Room stage (2nd and Main streets, Davenport) in a Friday show that kicks off 7:30 p.m.
Decorah-based Joe Price and his wife, Vickl, are a blues-roots duo — both are guitarists, vocalists and songwriters who travel the nation bringing their finger-style guitar and original tunes to a wide variety of audiences. He's a member of both the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame and the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and she's also a member of the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame.
"Armed with a joyous, disarming demeanor and the ability to play the doors off most anyone else in the room, Price has opened for the likes of Iris Dement and John Lee Hooker, while Iowa's own Greg Brown calls Price “the Buddha," according to Joe's biography at joepriceblues.com.
"It's the rare man that gets to mix two passions together and make a life out of it, but Vicki Price makes that easy," the site says. "The pair married in 1987, but Vicki had been holding her own in the wilds of small-town Iowa before then. Her guitar playing has more structure to it than Joe's, while her voice provides a good deal of their songs' fire.
Opening for them Friday will be Q-C favorite Lojo Russo and Iowa native Matt Woods. With Americana, roots and blues, Russo's style is "as unpredictable as the river she calls home — one moment we’re being swept along a furious rhythm on the guitar punctuated with a wailing vocal, the next we’re floating upon intricate finger-picking lifted by a voice as intense and haunting as her lyrics, according to her bio.
Admission is $10 in advance, at rivermusicexperience.org, and $12 the day of the show.