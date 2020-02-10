4. The Blackstones Acoustic Trio

The Blackstones Acoustic Trio will perform 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tami, Steve and Joe will play light rock and acoustic pop. There’s a $10 minimum purchase per person for this 21-and-older show.
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, The Grape Life, Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Joe Engel
Bi-State Digital Editor
