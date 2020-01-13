4th seed Annawan seeks another LTC Tourney title

ANNAWAN — With a roster heavy with freshmen and sophomores, the Annawan girls' basketball squad has endured a bumpy ride through the season's opening half.
But with the Bravettes' usual rugged nonconference schedule having tested and challenged a 7-11 squad that features three seniors and one junior out of 11 players, this week's Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament could mark a turning point for Annawan.
"We've been learning some new ways to play; we've got some young players mixed with our older players," said Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz. "We've been playing state-ranked teams, or teams getting votes, bigger schools, that sort of thing, so we've definitely been challenged early on."
Led by their four captains — the senior trio of guards Reese Randall and Keagan Rico and forward Kaley Peterson along with junior center Emily Miller — the Bravettes come into the LTC Tournament as eight-time reigning champions, a run they could have extended to nine straight last year.
"We were sitting at 3-0 at last year's tourney and feeling happy about where we were, but we didn't get to finish it," said Burkiewicz, referring to the fact that last year's conference tournament ended without a champion being crowned after harsh winter weather cancelled the final games.
The fourth-seeded Bravettes find themselves in Pool A along with top-seeded Princeville.
In addition to the aforementioned veteran quartet, one of Annawan's sophomores, forward Cassidy Miller, has worked her way into the starting lineup. Her classmate, guard Maddie Rusk, along with the freshmen pair of guard Kennadi Rico and forward Jaydn Wise have also been solid contributors.
In terms of leadership, Burkiewicz turns to the older Rico and Randall, both of whom contributed as freshmen to Annawan's 2017 Class 1A state championship squad as well as its Elite Eight team in '18.
"Reese and Keagan have been in as many big games as anyone else out there," he said. "Each time we have a big game, they seem to rise up and play really well, especially Keagan."
Seeded fourth going into Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. tourney opener against Ridgewood at AlWood High School, the Bravettes have the power of pride on their side.
"That trophy's been sitting in our case for eight years," Burkiewicz said. "I think the girls have a lot of pride in keeping it. Last year, we were struggling a bit, but we started to get it going before the tourney. We wanted to do everything we could to stay focused and do what we can to keep that trophy at home.
"Last year, the girls were well on their way to doing that, especially after beating Princeville in overtime. They stepped up, and I expect a lot of the same this year."