4th seed Annawan seeks another LTC Tourney title

In addition to the aforementioned veteran quartet, one of Annawan's sophomores, forward Cassidy Miller, has worked her way into the starting lineup. Her classmate, guard Maddie Rusk, along with the freshmen pair of guard Kennadi Rico and forward Jaydn Wise have also been solid contributors.

In terms of leadership, Burkiewicz turns to the older Rico and Randall, both of whom contributed as freshmen to Annawan's 2017 Class 1A state championship squad as well as its Elite Eight team in '18.

"Reese and Keagan have been in as many big games as anyone else out there," he said. "Each time we have a big game, they seem to rise up and play really well, especially Keagan."

Seeded fourth going into Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. tourney opener against Ridgewood at AlWood High School, the Bravettes have the power of pride on their side.

"That trophy's been sitting in our case for eight years," Burkiewicz said. "I think the girls have a lot of pride in keeping it. Last year, we were struggling a bit, but we started to get it going before the tourney. We wanted to do everything we could to stay focused and do what we can to keep that trophy at home.

"Last year, the girls were well on their way to doing that, especially after beating Princeville in overtime. They stepped up, and I expect a lot of the same this year."

