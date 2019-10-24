Thank God it's time for another Final Friday at Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport, as you can celebrate a free “Artoberfest” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Of course, there will be beer and food — samplings from Front Street Brewery and chili tastings. Thanks to Front Street, there will be artist decorated beer glasses for sale ($10) in exchange for samples throughout the Bucktown suites. Second, it's the opening reception for mixed-media artist Corinne Smith of Rock Island, whose work has been installed in many local homes and businesses.
Her work in the Midcoast Gallery “is glowing with rich colors that push forward and pull back in space in pulsing, masterful balance,” according to a release from the nonprofit art organization. “Rendering form and space guides the underlying structure and composition of my work,” Smith said. “I approach the work intuitively by laying in color choices, be it paint, papers or prints.” You can check out samples at http://corrinesmith.net/images.html.
Also on Friday night, Davenport artist Regan Hatfield will be in Suite 203 to introduce his “American Devil Sound.” With one hand, he'll perform on the microphone while painting with the other hand. In the second-floor casement, there will also be a display of Hatfield’s paintings made during an “American Devil Sound” rehearsal, as well as metal sculptures by Philip Force inspired by the music.
“I focus on being receptive to everything — photos, dreams, architecture, music, people, emotions and colors, which I then translate into my own language through paint,” Hatfield said on his website, reganhatfield.com.