The Texas Tenors will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, available at www.ticketmaster.com, are $35-$65. From Bruno Mars to Puccini, The Texas Tenors treat audiences to a blend of country, classical, Broadway and current pop music, with outstanding vocals, humor and a touch of cowboy charm.