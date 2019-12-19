You are the owner of this article.
Tevin Baker, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield, OL/DL
Tevin Baker, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield, OL/DL

Tevin Baker

Baker

First team All-Lincoln Trail both ways, had 50 tackles and 14 TFLs and 51 impact blocks.

