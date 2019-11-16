Jonathan Taylor ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns, Aaron Cruickshank ran back a kickoff 89 yards for a score, and No. 15 Wisconsin beat Nebraska 37-21 on Saturday.
Taylor became the first Football Bowl Subdivision player since at least 2000 to run for 200 yards three times against the same team, according to Sportradar. He had 221 against the Cornhuskers last year and 249 in 2017.
The junior recorded his 11th 200-yard game, moving into a four-way tie for most in a career by an FBS player.
Hull, a freshman, had 220 yards rushing on 24 carries (an average of 9.2 yards) in his first significant action this season. He had a total of 15 yards and eight carries (an average of 1.9 yards) before Saturday.
Northwestern (2-8) last won on Sept. 14 with a 30-14 victory over UNLV.
The Wolverines (8-2, 5-2, No. 15 CFP) scored 24 straight points after giving up the first touchdown and coasted to their most lopsided win in the rivalry since a 49-3 victory in 2002. The Spartans (4-6, 2-5) must win at Rutgers and against Maryland to be bowl eligible.
No. 9 Penn State 34, No. 24 Indiana 27: Quarterback Sean Clifford scored three touchdowns Saturday, leading No. 9 Penn State past No. 24 Indiana 34-27 to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) next week plays at No. 2 Ohio State, where the top spot in the Big Ten East will be on the line.
No. 2 Ohio State 56, Rutgers 21: Justin Fields threw for a career-high 305 yards and matched his best with four touchdown passes to lead No. 2 Ohio State to a workmanlike 56-21 win over Rutgers on Saturday.
Favored by a whopping 51 points, the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) rolled to their 16th straight win over the past two seasons. J.K. Dobbins ran for two touchdowns and cornerback Shaun Wade set up two early TDs with an interception and a forced fumble.