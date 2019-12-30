Located in Union Station, with a deck overlooking the river, Taste of Ethiopia offers tasty Ethiopian fare, with plenty of options for vegetarians and vegans. Check out ye'siga sambusa, thin pastry filled with ground beef, green pepper and onions, ye'siga alicha wot, prime beef stewed with turmeric, onions, garlic and spices, and ye'shiro wot, pureed spicy split peas cooked with onions, garlic and ginger.