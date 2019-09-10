Davenport and Moline Target stores are part of Target's national planned holiday hiring increase.
The Davenport Super Target store expects to hire 90 people this year for seasonal help, and the Moline Target store expects to hire 50 people.
Both Quad-City stores have begun the hiring process.
Acccording to the Associated Press, Target is hiring more than 130,000 people nationally ahead of the critical holiday season, up more than 4% from last year. Both Quad-Cities stores expect to be up at least 4%.
Nationally, the retailer is increasing by two-fold the number hires dedicated to handling online orders from stores.
Retailers may have a tougher time attracting holiday help again this year. Unemployment is near a 50-year low, so people can be pickier about where they work.
That has made hiring even more expensive for Target Corp. In addition to competing with other companies for workers, Target is trying to improve the experience of shopping in its stores, partly through better-paid workers.
All seasonal workers will receive a starting salary of $13 per hour after Target raised its minimum wage in June. Its goal is to pay a $15 minimum hourly wage by the end of next year.
The Minneapolis company said it would hold hiring events at all its 1,800 stores on Oct. 11 to 13, and again Nov. 2 and 3.
The Davenport store plans to have a hiring event Sept. 20 and 21, as well.
Both local stores cited nearby store closings with boosting traffic last year. Best Buy and Toys R Us closed in Moline in the past year, and that is part of the reason for the increase in hiring at the Moline store, located just off 7th Street, Brayden Moore, Service and Management team leader, said. "We were seeing a tremendous amount of traffic when they closed down," Moore said. "Last year we saw a lot more traffic."
Toys R Us closed in Davenport last year, too.
The additional help at local Target stores helps a lot, store officials said.
"With traffic alone, that's the biggest purchase time starting with Black Friday to Christmas, and even after Christmas," Moore said, noting the new staff would help with unloading trucks, stocking shelves and even at check-out lines. "Just having more resources available to help all the guests around the store."
Janet Frasher, executive team lead of Human Resources at the Davenport store, said the additional employees "are very valuable to us as far as being able to create the the best experience we can for our guests."