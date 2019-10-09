You can travel a long way — physically and emotionally — without leaving your seat this weekend at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline, this weekend in the latest Barn Owl Series production.
As part of its Barn Owl Series, Playcrafters will present “4,000 Miles” (2001) by Amy Herzog, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, Directed by Jennifer Kingry, the show will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday.
After suffering a major loss while on a cross-country bike trip, 21 year-old Leo (Adam Cerny) seeks solace from his feisty 91-year-old grandmother Vera (Rae Mary) in her West Village apartment. Over the course of a single month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder and ultimately reach each other, according to a synopsis. “4,000 Miles” looks at how two outsiders find their way in today's world.
Also part of the story are Bec (Elizabeth Melville), Leo’s ex-girlfriend, and Amanda (Mary Sales), a drunken young woman he picks up at a bar. Leo is still reeling from a tragedy that took place during his trip, and his grief is compounded by the announcement by Bec that she thinks they should part ways.
“Leo is, in a word, lost,” a 2012 New York Times review of the play said. “And the manner in which he slowly finds himself again, through a growing intimacy with Vera, is the moving heart of the play.”
Tickets for the Playcrafters show are $8, $5 for members and season-ticket holders. They're available at 309-762-0330 or playcrafters.com.