CAMBRIDGE – A Mendota man appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Monday on a charge of false report of offense.
Christopher Biederstedt, 20, was charged with the Class 4 felony on Aug. 5 after an incident outside People's National Bank in Kewanee on Aug. 2.
According to testimony at Monday's preliminary hearing from Kewanee Police Officer John Gearhart, police were dispatched to the bank regarding a suspicious person walking from the bank to the drive-through and taking pictures of people and acting suspicious.
Gearhart said en route, he saw a subject with a black backpack near the front of the bank taking video or pictures at the drive-through and in front of the bank. According to Gearhart, the man saw him, put his head down and started walking away but when Gearhart tried to make contact, saying 'hello, can I speak with you?' he kept looking over his shoulder, taking his phone and videotaping the officer over his shoulder.
Gearhart said other people told the man the police were trying to talk to him but he ignored them. Gearhart said he grabbed the man's backpack and he continued to videotape. He asked him for identification and told him there had been reports of someone acting suspicious and maybe even casing the bank, and said if he didn't cooperate and give him his identification he could be arrested for refusing to cooperate.
Gearhart said the man ultimately was arrested and Officer Roy Carpenter arrived and while escorting Biederstedt to Carpenter's squad car, he told Gearhart he was the one who called the police on himself. Gearhart said he believed Biederstedt wanted to elicit a response from police to get arrested because he is a self-proclaimed “you-tuber” who seeks a reaction from his followers.
He said at that point Biederstedt also yelled to someone else in the area to come and videotape him being arrested solely to get a video for You Tube.
Defense attorney James Cosby argued a misdemeanor may have occurred but there was no felony. But Judge Gregory Chickris found language in the statutes to see it differently. Probable cause was found to believe a felony was committed and a Sept. 19 pre-trial hearing was set. Biederstedt is free on a $15,000 recognizance bond.