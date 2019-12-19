5 Super Bowl-winning coaches are finalists for Hall of Fame

Chargers say bye to temporary home: The Los Angeles Chargers will bid farewell to their temporary home of three seasons Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. Don’t expect much fanfare as both teams go into the final two weeks of the season looking ahead to next year.

The 27,000-seat facility used mainly for soccer hasn’t been much of a home-field advantage, especially this season. The Chargers are 2-4 at Carson while visiting team fans have drowned out local fans. Last week’s game against Minnesota was dominated by Vikings fans in the lower deck. The same is expected on Sunday with a large percentage of Raiders fans still in Los Angeles.

“There have been some unique atmospheres, to say the least,” quarterback Philip Rivers said. “As far as it goes from a field standpoint and all of that, it’s been good. Again, it’s a short stint somewhere, and it was new to all of us. It’s been just fine.”

Brees chasing more history against Titans: Ryan Tannehill has followed Drew Brees since he was still in high school. So Tannehill couldn't miss watching at least a little bit as the Saints quarterback wrote his name into the NFL record book a couple of more times.