5 Super Bowl-winning coaches are finalists for Hall of Fame

Five Super Bowl-winning coaches and such NFL champion players as Davenport's Roger Craig, Drew Pearson and Donnie Shell are among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's special centennial class.
A 25-member panel of pro football experts is charged with selecting 10 senior players, two coaches and three contributors who will be inducted into the shrine in Canton, Ohio, next year as part of the league's celebration of its 100th season. On Thursday, 20 seniors, eight coaches and 10 contributors were identified as finalists.
Several Hall of Famers including John Madden, Ron Wolf and Bill Polian are on the committee that in January will vote for the inductees.
The finalists in the coaching category are Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves and Dick Vermeil. Cowher, Flores, Holmgren, Johnson and Vermeil all won Super Bowls.
The contributors category finalists are Bud Adams, owner of the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans until 2013; Ralph Hay, a founder of the league; Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, a scout and executive with four franchises; Art McNally, an official and head of officiating for the NFL; Art Modell, owner of the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens until 2011; Clint Murchison, founder and owner until 1983 of the Dallas Cowboys; Steve Sabol, administrator and president of NFL Films until 2012; Seymour Siwoff, owner and president of the Elias Sports Bureau; Paul Tagliabue, NFL commissioner from 1989-2006; and George Young, executive for the league and three teams.
The 20 nominated players are wide receivers Cliff Branch, LaVern Dilweg, Harold Carmichael, Mac Speedie and Pearson; offensive linemen Jim Covert, Ox Emerson, Winston Hill, Duke Slater, and Al Wistert; running backs Craig, Verne Lewellen and Cecil Isbell, who also played defensive back; DBs Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris and Shell; linebackers Randy Gradishar, Tommy Nobis and Ed Sprinkle, who also played on the defensive line; and DT Alex Karras.
Cook unlikely to play Monday: The Minnesota Vikings likely won't have Dalvin Cook on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers with the NFC North title on the line. Cook is dealing with a shoulder injury, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it's highly unlikely the running back plays Monday night. The Vikings, however, are optimistic Cook will be ready for the playoffs, if they make it — Minnesota needs one win in the final two weeks or one Los Angeles Rams loss to clinch a playoff spot.
Coach Mike Zimmer played coy earlier in the day, refusing to let on to the severity of Cook's injury.
"Yeah, I have an update. He seems to be doing good," Zimmer said Thursday.
The 24-year-old suffered the latest shoulder injury early in the third quarter of Sunday's blowout victory over the Chargers.
Chargers say bye to temporary home: The Los Angeles Chargers will bid farewell to their temporary home of three seasons Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. Don’t expect much fanfare as both teams go into the final two weeks of the season looking ahead to next year.
The 27,000-seat facility used mainly for soccer hasn’t been much of a home-field advantage, especially this season. The Chargers are 2-4 at Carson while visiting team fans have drowned out local fans. Last week’s game against Minnesota was dominated by Vikings fans in the lower deck. The same is expected on Sunday with a large percentage of Raiders fans still in Los Angeles.
“There have been some unique atmospheres, to say the least,” quarterback Philip Rivers said. “As far as it goes from a field standpoint and all of that, it’s been good. Again, it’s a short stint somewhere, and it was new to all of us. It’s been just fine.”
Brees chasing more history against Titans: Ryan Tannehill has followed Drew Brees since he was still in high school. So Tannehill couldn't miss watching at least a little bit as the Saints quarterback wrote his name into the NFL record book a couple of more times.
“Obviously, he was on fire,” Tannehill said of Brees. “Kind of a cool moment for him, a guy that I've respected for a long time as a person, as a player. … So to be able to see him break that record, he's sustained success for a long period of time, and I was happy for him.”
That was Monday night. On Sunday, Tannehill and the Titans (8-6) get a chance at the Saints (11-3) with Brees having grabbed the NFL's career touchdown pass record at 541.
This could be quite the show. It's the first time since the NFL went to a 16-game schedule in 1978 two starting quarterbacks with a passer rating of 114 or better have played this late in the season, though Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers came close last season in Week 15.
Brees is the league leader in both passer rating and completion percentage (115.3 rating and 75.8%) just ahead of Tannehill (114.6 rating and 71.5%).