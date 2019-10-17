3rd annual Dog-O-Ween: 3 p.m., Theisen's, 3808 N. Brady St., Davenport. Featuring a pet costume contest to benefit the Humane Society of Scott County. Registration will be 1:30-3 p.m. with the contest beginning at 3 p.m. There will be dog only and combo (dog/person) categories. All dogs must be up to date on rabies and the canine Distemper/Parvo/Bordetella vaccine to enter. Spectators welcome. $10 per pet.
Halloween Movie Night: 4:30-7 p.m., Two Rivers Church, 1820 5th Avenue, Rock Island. Featuring a family-friendly, Halloween-themed movie with free hot dogs, popcorn and drinks. Free.