Scarecrow Shenanigans: noon to 5 p.m., Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Families can come in costumes and enjoy activities including mini-pumpkin decorating, the Glow Room, dance performances, family photo station and Halloween candy and games. All activities are included with the price of admission. For more information, call 563-344-4106 or visit familymuseum.org. $9, free for members.
Trunk-or-Treat: 12:30-4 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. There also will be a pumpkin carving/decorating contest following church at 12:30 p.m. Participants should bring pumpkins with decorating supplies available. Free.
Painted Pumpkins: 1-3 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can celebrate Halloween and the fall harvest with costumes and painting a pumpkin to take home. One pumpkin per family, while supplies last. There also will be a story corner, crafts, photo booth, scavenger hunt, Pumpkin broom race, Pumpkin toss, Candy Corn Race and more. $7 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years/members.
5th annual Trunk-or-Treat: 2-4 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring refreshments, games, activities, trick-or-treating and more. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Free.