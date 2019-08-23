DR. WALLACE: Will you please tell me the warning signs for potential suicide victims? There are a few people I'm a bit worried about, but I am unsure if they are just a bit depressed, temporarily, or if they may be struggling even more than I realize from the distance at which I notice their behavior. — ANONYMOUS, VIA EMAIL
ANONYMOUS: Suicide is, unfortunately, now the second-leading cause of death among teenagers, second only to unintentional injuries. Sadly, the suicide rate has steadily risen in this new century as well.
My research has yielded some serious warning signs, per your request. They include: noticeable changes in eating and sleeping habits; withdrawal from friends, family and regular activities; persistent boredom; decline in the quality of schoolwork; violent or rebellious behavior; running away; drug or alcohol abuse; unusual neglect of personal appearance; difficulty concentrating; radical personality changes; and complaints about physical symptoms, such as stomachaches, headaches and chronic fatigue.
Comments such as "I won't be a problem much longer," or "It's no use," may indicate verbal signs of suicidal thoughts. A teen who puts his or her life in order or throws/gives away favorite possessions after cleaning his or her room — if this is uncommon — may be considering suicide. A sudden, forced cheerfulness after a period of depression is actually another ominous sign.
Youngsters who attempt suicide are more responsive to suggestions than others. The occurrence of prior suicidal instances within a family or social group also seems to be a factor. Thus, adolescents from families or those in schools or groups in which suicide has occurred are more at risk.
Teen suicide often occurs after a loss, such as the death of a loved one, a breakup with a girlfriend or boyfriend or even a parental divorce. When such conditions exist, it is particularly important that adults be aware of the warning signs. Thank you for your thoughtful inquiry into this very important topic. As always, if you see ongoing behavior that truly appears to fit these warning signs, you should speak immediately to the family and friends of the individual exhibiting this behavior so that preventive contact can be made immediately.
DR. WALLACE: I'm a football player and have one more year of eligibility left in high school. I play defensive tackle, and this year, I weighed 278 pounds. I am 6 feet, 3 inches tall. Coach has told me he wants me to lose 18 pounds. He said that at 260 pounds, I'd be quicker, which would make me a better player and also give me a good chance to play in a major college football program. He also said he heard I drink half a gallon of milk a day and that if I would stop drinking milk and substitute it with water, I would lose these 18 pounds by next September. I do drink a lot of milk, but I thought milk was the perfect food. I like milk, but now I'm wondering if my coach is right. What's your opinion? — BIG BOY ON DEFENSE, VIA EMAIL
BIG BOY: Milk is indeed the perfect food. It's chock-full of proteins, carbohydrates, minerals and vitamins, and it's high in calcium. But if you are drinking a half-gallon of whole milk, watch out: It has a very high fat content. Switch to skim milk. It contains all the good stuff without the fat. If you are drinking skim milk now, lay off food with high fat contents. As a former athletic coach, I will concur with your coach that at 260 pounds, you will indeed move quicker on the football field. Good luck during your varsity year!
DR. WALLACE: My three best friends lost their virginities this summer. They are not what you would call sexually active teens, but all three are glad they are no longer virgins. All three told me they had sex to find out what it was all about. All three also said it wasn't as great as they thought it would be, but they were glad to have experienced it. My friend said that they would not have sex again with the guys who were their first partners. They are all 16 years old.
I'm not going out and having sex so I can join the crowd, but, somehow, I feel left out. I know I shouldn't feel this way, but I actually do. I know you will tell me that to remain a virgin is virtuous, which is why I'm writing to you. I think your answer may make me feel better. —STILL HOLDING OUT, VIA EMAIL
STILL HOLDING OUT: When it comes to tobacco use, drug use or premarital sex, being "left out" shows intelligence, integrity, maturity and, above all, morality.
Being tempted happens to us all. The weak often succumb; the strong find ways to overcome. Young lady, you are strong! Keep doing the right thing for you and your life. Your friends' decisions truly have no bearing on your life — unless you decide they do. I can tell from your letter that you really don't want to go down that road, and I agree with you. So do not!