Two people were injured Friday when the motorcycle they were riding struck a car at East 14th Street and Grand Avenue, Davenport Police said.
A Rock Island man is facing kidnapping and burglary charges after Davenport police say he kicked in the door of a Davenport home and tried to drag a 16-year-old girl into a waiting stolen vehicle.
Grace Boleyn defended her title at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday at Crow Creek Park.
Jared Simmons will receive two-year probation after lying to an insurer.
An oncoming train struck a car on Wednesday at River Heritage Park in Davenport, where Quad-Cities residents were welcoming a new river cruise ship in its first stop in Davenport.
The City of Moline is looking to integrate a form-based code into the city's existing municipal code for zoning and land development. The new code will focus on building form and design in addition to use.
Less than two weeks before getting married, Drake Ostrom of Milan enjoyed another memorable day at the 27th annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix of Karting. Ostrom came away with two wins and three top-5 finishes in other events, and scored a victory in the King of the Rock Briggs 206, one of Sunday's three main-event races.
Want a score from outside the area? You can find it here.
Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.
A body found in Memphis has been identified as teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and forced into an SUV during a jog. A suspect is due in court today.
