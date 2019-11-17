To the best of my knowledge:
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
- If stupidity was painful ... Those of you who are sore today know who you are.
- There's a fine line between bad taste and no taste.
- Apparently it's not cool to mumble the word "scam'' when the oil change dude brings out the cabin air filter he's trying to hustle the guy next to me into buying.
- Just once I'd like my hoodie strings to be equal lengths.
- I'd vote for Mark Cuban for president.
- The truest thing I heard last week was: "An Adolph's taco is a beef love letter wrapped in a corn envelope you mail to your stomach.''
- Hats off to Rock Island High School stars Drew DeMarlie and Shawn Harrison. The two tore up the bowling lanes recently and qualified for the high school state finals portion of the Special Olympics. Great work, dudes.
- If humans could fly, we'd consider it exercise and never do it.
- Half of parenting is deciding if walking up a flight of stairs to do something about the noise is worth it.
- Daylight-saving time is just another hour of whining and complaining for some. You know who you are.
- No one cares about the hotel room color scheme. All we want is enough outlets to charge our devices.
- Watching the independent snowplow guy who was driving like he had to be somewhere in a hurry get stuck during the recent snowstorm made my morning. No, it made my week.
- The only thing I know about essential oils is Valvoline is better than Quaker State every 3,000 to 5,000 miles.
- If loving strawberry milk is wrong, I don't want to be right.
- Watching people argue on Facebook is like watching someone fight with a parking meter.
- "Call of Duty" is in and "Fornite" is out? Someone has to tell me.
- I was late for work the other day because two radio stations owned by the same company played my favorite song back to back.
- I know I'm not the only one who turns his head and looks surprised when the waiter brings his food.
- Dolly Parton is way cool.
- Watching the impeachment train wreck was a funny break in the action this past week.
- Someone out there made a fortune selling fridge magnets. Think about that.
- I don't like quarterbacks either, but Myles Garrett took things way past that.
- It's sad that having real ingredients in something is a selling point.
- Funny is the look on the face of the waiter when someone asks for bacon on a veggie burger.