2. Story time on the Giant Screen: “The Snowy Day”

At 10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, children and their families can enjoy “The Snowy Day” on the Giant Screen at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. The beloved book, by Ezra Jack Keats, will be read on the Putnam's Giant Screen. The story follows Peter, who is filled with wonder when his neighborhood is blanketed during the season's first snowfall. A craft activity will be presented afterward in this free event recommended for children ages 3-6 and their families. Parents must attend with children. ParArrive early - late arrivals will not be permitted in the theater.

10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Putnam Museum, Davenport. Free. 

