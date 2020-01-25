STORM: Storm survive wild ride for win

MOLINE – Ryan Devine picked a dramatic time to score his first goal of the season for the Quad City Storm.
After a second-period collapse by the Storm, Devine found the net with just 29 seconds left in regulation to help secure a 5-4 win, igniting a home crowd at TaxSlayer Center that was left in disbelief after Q-C gave up four goals to Knoxville in the second period.
“I was in the right place at the right time,” Devine told the crowd after the game.
A strong opening period by Quad City (10-14-6) was quickly erased by Knoxville (19-11-3), which scored four goals in a 13-minute stretch in the second period.
Knotted at four heading down the stretch, Devine’s goal came just as the game felt destined for overtime.
After the Storm’s 2-0 first period lead in the Southern Professional Hockey League tilt, things fell apart in the second as the Ice Bears scored three goals in the final seven minutes.
The flurry followed Storm goals by Ludlow Harris Jr. and a power play score from Vincent Beaudry a couple minutes later to make it 4-1.
It took Knoxville just 19 seconds to respond with an Alex Carlson score.
Lucas Bombardier followed less than two minutes later, and Bryce Nielsen’s power play goal after a timeout tied things just 39 seconds before the second intermission.
The jarring collapse came after QC scored two goals in a first period which featured just one Storm penalty between either team.
Joe Sova gave the Storm an early advantage just over five minutes into the game, scoring his third goal of the season off a feed from Mathias Ahman. Stephen Gaul made it 2-0 with an unassisted strike -- his ninth goal of the season -- 10 minutes later.
Knoxville got on the board first in the second period as Riley Christensen halved the Storm lead with a goal 7 minutes, 38 seconds into the period.
The two teams play the weekend rubber-match today at 1 p.m.