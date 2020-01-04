Storm fall in overtime (copy)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For two-plus periods Quad City goalie Ryan Mulder turned away everything Huntsville threw at him Saturday.

But a night after scoring six goals, the Storm offense couldn't give Mulder much of a cushion.

Chance Braid finally broke through for the Havoc in the third period to tie the score and Ryan Verbeek followed with an overtime goal to give Huntsville a 2-1 win over the Storm.

The Storm got a standings point for the fourth straight game, but couldn't hold off the Havoc despite leading most of the night.

An early offensive bright spot for the Storm again came from Connor Fries.

Going into Tuesday's game against Peoria, Fries had just one goal on the season.

He has topped that several times over this week.

The QC rookie center scored for the third straight game Saturday, beating Huntsville goaltender Max Milosek for the Storm's only goal of the night just 1:49 into the first period, with Vincent Beaudry credited with the assist.

And that is where the score stayed for the rest of the first and all of the second period until Braid tied it 1-1 off assists from Scott Trask and Nolan Kaiser at the 6:51 mark in the third period.