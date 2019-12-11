Stohls power Maple Leafs to wrestling victory over Moline

GENESEO — Geneseo freshman Tim Stohl wasn’t sure if his name was going to be called in the Maple Leafs’ dual meet with Moline, but that didn’t stop him from preparing.
“Throughout the day, I was getting revved up for my match,” Stohl said. “I needed to get myself ready, even though it was on the fence if I was going to be wrestling or not.”
When the Leafs altered their lineup, that made room for the talented freshman in the 195-pound match.
Stohl helped Geneseo to a 38-24 win with a victory in his first varsity match against Maroons’ grappler Grant Kirst in an 8-2 decision. That was something that he wanted to get done.
“I was really hoping for the win,” Stohl said. “There’s no better feeling in the world. Hearing my name announced and the crowd and my team cheering for me, it was amazing. I was just happy to be out on the mat.”
Geneseo coach Jon Murray was proud of the way his freshman handled his first varsity bout.
“He did his job,” Murray said. “It was his first time under the spotlight and he did great.”
Geneseo and Moline were well-matched throughout the contest as there were just five pins. The rest went the full six minutes, save for a 19-2 technical fall from Moline’s DeAnthony Parker over Will McKelvain.
Three of the pins came from Maple Leaf wrestlers as Eli Allen (:34), Rob Stohl (4:51) and Logan Tuggle (1:21) each got a pin. Moline picked up pins from Noah Tapia (:58) and Kole Brower (1:30).
Murray was happy with the way that his team performed in tough matchups.
“To win a dual meet, you have to win the close ones,” Murray said. “I felt that the team did a great job with that tonight.”
Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger was disappointed in the final result, but gave credit to the Maple Leafs.
“Geneseo has been wrestling well this season and they came out and performed tonight,” Ruettiger said. “We’re a young team without a senior on the roster, but we have kids who want to be here and put the work in.”
The Maroons will have plenty of time to learn and grow as wrestlers, as Ruettiger has just one focus for the season.
“It’s all about getting ready for February,” Ruettiger said. “This is all just pre-season compared to what’s ahead at conference and regionals. We have to find the best line-up for that time and we have a great group of coaches that are going to help them learn to do what they need to do.”