NORMAL — Sterling started rolling late in the first set and pulled out a close second set on Saturday at Redbird Arena to repeat as Class 3A state champions, beating Joliet Catholic 25-16, 25-19 in the title game.
The Warriors (36-6) led by one in the first set, 11-10, when Brook Borum slammed down a kill. That opened the floodgates, as the Warriors got kills from Grace Egan and Graqce Gould. Moments later, Egan added another kill, Bree Borum got a block on a hit by Joliet Catholic’s Jillian Gray, and Bree Borum slammed down an overpass.
The Angels committed hitting errors on the next two points before a tip-kill by Ryan Hinshaw, but Bree Borum answered that with a kill, and the Angels hit the next ball into the net to make Sterling’s lead 21-13.
The Angels staved off the Warriors momentarily when Bella Ray got a kill off a roll shot and Kristen Leuszler added a kill, but Egan answered with a kill and Ray hit a ball into the net to end the set.
“I think we all took a deep breath and realized it was a big game, but we had a really good chance of winning,” Bree Borum said. “We all just played smart and thought about what we were doing before we did it.”
The second set was back and forth early on as the teams played through seven ties over the first 22 points, the last at 11-11.
The Warriors went on a bit of a run, getting a kill from Brook Borum and an ace from Bree Borum along with a Joliet Catholic error to make it 14-11.
The Angels (26-15) got within a point at 14-13 and 15-14 on kills from Gray, but Egan had three kills in the next four points, and followed that moments later with an ace to extend the lead to 20-16.
“It motivated us a lot, and I was so energetic and I was like ‘I’ve got this,’” she said.
Bree Borum followed Egan’s ace with a kill, Brook Borum then added a kill and tooled a block for another point, then Bree Borum served an ace to get the Warriors on the brink of a title.
Sterling took the final point in a Joliet Catholic hit into the net.