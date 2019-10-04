Tonight: 7 p.m. at Almquist Field. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: A weakness for the Rocks this season is a huge Golden Warriors strength. Quarterbacks have run 58 times for 333 yards (5.7 yards per rush) this season and Sterling signal-caller Cooper Willman has run for 528 yards (8.0 per carry) and six TDs. ... RI's Devin Swift (QB), Tommy Smith (OT) and Terrance Russell (OG) return from suspension this week. ... Sterling athletic director and offensive line coach Greg King will be back on the Almquist turf for the first time since 2001 when he wrapped up his assistant coaching career with the Rocks.