Stefanski officially hired as Browns coach, GM search on

Kevin Stefanski is getting a turn at fixing the busted Browns.
The Vikings offensive coordinator was officially hired by Cleveland on Monday as the 18th full-time coach in franchise history and 10th since the Browns' 1999 expansion return, which to this point has been a resounding two-decade debacle.
The 37-year-old Stefanski, who spent 14 seasons as an assistant in Minnesota and has never been a head coach at any level, signed a five-year contract. Financial terms were not immediately available. Stefanski will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Parading out a new coach is an annual or semi-annual exercise with the Browns, who haven't been to the playoffs since 2002 and have been in a perpetual search for a coach to help restore their damaged image. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have hired five coaches, and the Browns are 33-94-1 since since they agreed to buy the team before the 2012 season.
Stefanski accepted contract terms and agreed to accept the Cleveland job on Sunday, a day after the Vikings' season ended with a 27-10 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
"We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high football IQ, who could establish a strong understanding of what he expected of his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that present themselves throughout a season," the Haslams said in a statement. "Kevin exemplifies these qualities and more.
"He has a tremendous ability to relate well and communicate well with his players, has experienced many coaching facets of a team, and understands how to put them in the best position to succeed while also establishing a winning culture."
The Browns spent two weeks talking to candidates and chose Stefanski out of a group of eight, including Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who's been part of six Super Bowl-winning staffs.
Although Stefanski lacked head coaching experience, the Browns were impressed with him when he interviewed a year ago. But Cleveland instead hired Freddie Kitchens, who was overmatched in his first season and was fired after going 6-10 with a roster ripe with talent.
Stefanski appealed to the Browns in part because of his ability to adapt. He has worked under three head coaches with the Vikings since 2006. He also had success in developing quarterback Kirk Cousins over the past two years, and the Browns are counting on him to help Baker Mayfield, who had a disappointing second season.
Mayfield's statistics were worse across the board as his touchdown passes dropped from 27 to 22; he threw 21 interceptions compared to 14 in 2018 and his completing percentage dropped from 63.8 to 59.4.
"It's very exciting obviously for me and my family," Stefanski said. "We're really looking forward to moving out here and getting situated in Cleveland and the adventure of it all. From my professional level, I just could not be more eager to get to work with this group. I think we have some really good players here.
"I think we have some outstanding people in this building. I know we have to add a GM and add some more pieces to this puzzle. I think the eager part for me is to get to work, buckle down and start to put together a program."
Stefanski is in the early stages of assembling his staff and he could bring some colleagues over from Minnesota to be his coordinators. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is not expected to be retained by the Browns and it's not clear yet about Cleveland defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
Stefanski is expected to retain specials teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who improved the team's punting, kicking and coverage units dramatically in one season. He and Stefanski worked together from 2011-18 with the Vikings.
With Stefanski signed, the Browns have switched their focus to finding a new general manager after John Dorsey was surprisingly ousted following the season.
Eagles vice president Andrew Berry, who previously worked in Cleveland's front office, is scheduled to interview for the GM opening later this week. Berry was part of a front office with the Browns that oversaw teams that went 1-15 and 0-16 in consecutive seasons.
The team has also requested permission to interview Vikings assistant GM George Paton, a person familiar with the team's plans told the Associated Press. If their request is granted, the Browns will speak to him in the next few days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not making its plans public.
Stefanski worked with Paton for the last 13 years in Minnesota.
Jimmy Haslam recently stressed the importance of a strong alignment between his coach and GM going forward, and Berry's familiarity with Cleveland's roster as well as his connection with chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta would seem to make him a good fit.
Bears hire new OC? According to multiple reports, the Chicago Bears have hired former Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor as their new coordinator. The Chicago Tribune reported that Lazor's name had surfaced had a possibility and according to reports, that deal was finalized on Monday.
The Bears hoped to land former Giants coach Pat Shurmur to replace offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, but multiple reports indicate Shurmur will be hired by the Broncos, who fired Rich Scangarello over the weekend.
Lazor, 47, was out of the league this season. He was the Bengals coordinator for two seasons (2017-18) and served as their quarterbacks coach in 2016. He was the Dolphins offensive coordinator for two seasons (2014-15) and worked as quarterbacks coach for the Eagles — after Nagy left Philadelphia — Seahawks and Redskins, among other stops.
Nagy will retain play-calling responsibilities for the Bears, and with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, it might have required Nagy's best sell job to present the upside of the job for a team that went 8-8 this past season and finished near the bottom of the league in nearly all offensive categories. They were 29th in total offense, 31st in yards per play and 29th in scoring.
Eli Manning honored: New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has won the 2020 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award is given to an NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community. The league's players decided the winner from 10 finalists.
A two-time Super Bowl MVP, Manning recently finished his 16th and possibly last season with the Giants. His contract has expired and he has not said whether he either wants to play another season or will retire.
Manning has worked with many organizations off the field. He and his family built "The Eli Manning Children's Clinics" at the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition, he supports numerous charities including Tackle Kids Cancer Initiative, Hackensack University Medical Center, Children's of Mississippi Capital Campaign, March of Dimes, New York March for Babies, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, American Red Cross, Scholastic's Classroom Care Program and the PeyBack Foundation.
Manning's brother, Peyton, won the Bart Starr Award in 2015. They are the first set of brothers to win the award since its inception in 1989. Eli Manning also received the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2016.
Manning will receive the award on Feb. 1 at the 33rd annual Super Bowl Breakfast. The Super Bowl will be played the following day in Miami.
Drug charge to be dropped against Chung: A cocaine possession charge against New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung will be dropped with the understanding that he will undergo periodic drug testing and perform 40 hours of community service, a prosecutor said Monday.
A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted Chung in August. Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois had said members of the Meredith, N.H., police department were called to Chung's home in June and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge. Chung pleaded not guilty.
A hearing on Chung's case was scheduled for Tuesday, but was canceled with the release of the agreement.
Livernois said there are several factors that led the state to agree to drop the charge, including that Chung has no criminal record; that he cooperated with police at his home; that the amount of drugs in question was small; and that Chung underwent a substance abuse evaluation that indicated he did not need treatment.
The agreement says Chung will remain on good behavior for two years, submit to monthly drug testing at a lab for a year, then every 90 days for another year. Chung will agree to provide the state with copies of the results and will sign a waiver allowing the state to communicate directly with the lab to verify the results.
Chung's community service will be connected to drug abuse prevention and education and will be completed within 18 months, according to the agreement.
Chung also will agree to waive his rights to a speedy trial and or indictment and agree that if he fails to comply with the requirements, the state has the right to reinstate the charges.
"We are happy with the agreement and ready to move forward," said Chung's lawyer, Corey MacDonald.
Court paperwork last month said both sides were "actively engaged in negotiations regarding a possible resolution of this case." A trial had been scheduled for March.
Chung has been a major contributor on defense to three of the Patriots' six Super Bowl championships.