Stefanski officially hired as Browns coach, GM search on

"It's very exciting obviously for me and my family," Stefanski said. "We're really looking forward to moving out here and getting situated in Cleveland and the adventure of it all. From my professional level, I just could not be more eager to get to work with this group. I think we have some really good players here.

"I think we have some outstanding people in this building. I know we have to add a GM and add some more pieces to this puzzle. I think the eager part for me is to get to work, buckle down and start to put together a program."

Stefanski is in the early stages of assembling his staff and he could bring some colleagues over from Minnesota to be his coordinators. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is not expected to be retained by the Browns and it's not clear yet about Cleveland defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Stefanski is expected to retain specials teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who improved the team's punting, kicking and coverage units dramatically in one season. He and Stefanski worked together from 2011-18 with the Vikings.