Moline High School completed a boys' basketball season for the ages with a state championship Saturday night.

The second-ranked team in Illinois Class 4A stifled top-ranked Lisle Benet Academy 59-42 at the State Farm Center in Champaign to capture the program's first state championship.

Moline is the second Illinois Quad-Cities metro team to claim a state title in boys basketball, joining the 2011 Rock Island squad led by Chasson Randle.

Senior point guard Brock Harding, a four-year starter for the Maroons and a University of Iowa signee, poured in a game-high 28 points.

The Maroons (35-3) led 32-25 at halftime and then outscored Benet Academy 12-5 in the third quarter to all but secure the game.

The game's final minutes turned into a coronation for Moline and its fans.