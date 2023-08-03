100 Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fourth-fastest player to reach 100 career home runs when he hit a 444-foot, three-run shot in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game against the Rockies. It was his 19th homer this season.
