Stars rally to beat Preds 4-2 in Winter Classic at Cotton

“It was an awkward play. It was very unintentional,” Perry said after the game. “I didn't mean to do it. I hope he's OK."

Dallas reached the midpoint of its 82-game regular season with its third win in a row and in third place in the Western Conference. The Stars also overcame a 2-0 deficit in their previous game, with four goals in the third period of a 4-2 win at Arizona on Sunday.

Nashville has lost three in a row, and is 11th in the West after making the playoffs last season — and losing in a six-game, first-round series against Dallas.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“You’re involved in a game like this and you want a different outcome so that you can really take the day in for what it’s worth,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “So we sit here on the wrong side of it, makes it a little more difficult for us."

Dallas got its first goal with 1:08 left in the second period, when Jason Dickinson skated around the back of the net and passed across the front of goalie Pekka Rinne to Blake Comeau for the shot that made it 2-1. The Stars then scored three goals in a short span to start the third period before 85,630 at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, the second-largest crowd to attend an NHL game.