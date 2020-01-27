4. 41st Rock Island Art Guild Exhibition

The Figge Art Museum, 225 West 2nd St., Davenport, again hosts the Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition. This exhibition includes works by artists living with 150 miles of Rock Island. Visitors are also encouraged to evaluate the artworks for themselves and help select the “People’s Choice” and “Children’s Choice” awards. Admission is $10 adults, $6 seniors (60 and older,) $6 students (high school, college) with student identification and $4 for children ages 4-12.