As the Mississippi River fishing walleye season picks up in the Quad-Cities, the question I receive the most from new anglers is, “Where can I fish on the river when I do not have a boat?”
Last week I penned about where the fish are, but did not discuss shoreline fishing.
The QC metro area has a lot of access, especially with the parallel bike trails on both sides of the river. Those are all possible areas to fish. But if you are keying in on fall walleye fishing, consider a few areas such as the tail waters of the lock and dams, or in Sylvan Slough.
These areas do have shoreline access for anglers. Nearly any area where there is rock and current could be holding these fish, but dams are natural barriers this time of year where all species of fish tend to congregate.
There are probably a half dozen spots on both sides of the river to choose from. Stop by a local tackle shop and they should be able to key you in on the latest hotspot.
DNR purchases land at Starved Rock
Starved Rock State Park is just over an hour down the interstate from the Quad-Cities and is a very popular spot for weekenders to spend some time in the outdoors.
On Monday, the Illinois Governor announced that the State has acquired over 2,600 acres, formerly used by Lone Star Industries. Lone Star has owned the land since the early 1900s. The property was purchased for just over $11 million dollars from the State’s Open Lands Trust.
Much of the property is reclaimed mining land, existing forested areas, lakes, and a stretch of the Vermillion River. These lands will be developed for outdoor recreation uses, most likely managed as part of the Starved Rock/Matthiessen State Park Complex.
Currently, the planned uses are to restore the forests, prairies, and wildlife habitat, develop trails, a campground, picnic areas and water accesses for boats, canoes and kayaks. Additional features may include horseback riding, cross country skiing, and additional hunting and fishing opportunities.
This acquisition will increase the Starved Rock Complex by over 50 percent. The new area is not currently open to the public, but will be as the features are developed. Additional information can be found on the Illinois DNR website.
4-H offers shooting sports clubs
Rock Island County 4-H invites youth to enroll in three upcoming 4-H Shooting Sports Clubs. The clubs include Archery on Tuesdays, Nov. 6 to Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.; air rifle and pistol on Wednesdays, Nov. 7 to Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.; and shotguns on Thursdays, Nov. 8 to Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
Children must be ages 8-18 years except for Shotgun Club, were the minimum is 10 years old. Range fees are $20 or $30 depending on the activity.
All programs will take place at the Youth Shooting Sports Association facility located at 512-12th St., Moline and all equipment will be provided. Each program is led by a certified instructor. Youth get to practice target shooting and learn about the use and care of equipment and safety in a positive environment.
The range fees can be paid directly to YSSA at the first session. For those not currently enrolled in 4-H, there is a $20 yearly program fee which will be valid through Aug. 31, 2019. Register for the 4-H Shooting Sports SPIN clubs online at web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs/4hpyd.