The Quad-Cities has a long history on the river and with those animals that use the resource.
While we have our share of local ducks, the annual fall migration down the Mississippi River Valley is a spectacular show each fall and winter. All one has to do is look off the I-80 bridge and see the vast raft of ducks, shimmering black and white, as the ice line moves south when winter approaches. Hundreds of ducks can be seen on either of the bridge as we go along on our busy, daily lives.
Early Canada Geese early hunting season begins Sunday, and runs through Sept. 15 in the northern zone this year. The bag limit is 5 geese, with a possession of 15.
Early teal season begins Sept. 7 and runs through the 22nd in all zones across the state. There is a 6-bird limit on teal and 18-bird possession limit.
However, there is a local group that wait patiently all year for the 60-day season to pursue ducks. This year for the northern-zone hunters, that season kicks off Oct. 19 on the Illinois side of the river. The season wraps up on Dec. 17 for ducks, and Jan. 16, 2020, for Canada Geese.
For most hunters, the annual migration is more of the traditional hunting time than the early season chasing local ducks and geese.
The daily limit is 6 ducks of any species once again. Each limit can consist of no more than the following: 4 mallards (of which no more than 2 can be hen mallards), 3 wood ducks, 3 scaup, 2 redheads, 2 canvasback, 2 black ducks, 1 pintail and 1 mottled duck. Possession limit for ducks is three times the daily limit by species and sex. The Canada Geese limit is 3 daily and a 9-possession limit.
There are some great opportunities to get kids out hunting during the early season, too. Youth waterfowl season kicks off the weekend prior to regular season, Oct. 12-13 in the northern zone. The daily and possession limits follow the regular-season regulations.
This year, the results of the waterfowl population status survey were similar or slightly declined compared to 2018 estimates. The total pond numbers decreased and the total duck population estimate was 38.9 million birds, plus or minus 0.7 million, six-percent lower than the 2018 estimate of 41.2 million, but 10-percent higher than the long-term average.
The Canada Geese estimates were down compared to the past two years, but still the 3rd highest since the survey began. An estimated 1.5 million birds will be coming down the Mississippi River Flyway over the next few months, however, so it does seem like they all reside in the greater Quad-Cities area waterways during the winter.
Upcoming: The Geneseo Ducks Unlimited Chapter is hosting their annual banquet on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 5-10 p.m. This year’s event is at the Best Western Inn, 315 Canal St., in Annawan. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at ducks.org or contact Dale Doubler at (309-945–3516).