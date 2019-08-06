After a couple years of the fish not cooperating, the 3rd annual Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley “Get Hooked” Fishing Derby had a great day of fishing last Saturday.
Around 250 anglers attempted to catch the catfish which would land them a new SUV from Zimmerman Honda. While the SUV winning fish was not caught, hundreds of other fish were at the Rock Island Conservation Club located in Milan.
“We have given out over 400 prizes,” Ursula Miniter said with a smile during the first time as the event's director.
Anglers were allowed to turn in six fish each for prizes throughout the morning, regardless of the size and species. There was a constant parade of golf carts carrying anglers to the prize tent after the catches were confirmed by one of the dozens of volunteers that were assisting fisherman around the lake.
There was also a prize for longest fish of the day, which went to Karen Shannon of Moline. Her black buffalo was 28.5 inches long, but nearly did not count. She caught the fish right at the end of the event with just minutes to spare.
This was the Shannon family’s third year at the event, and using glowing nightcrawlers, she secured the win and a new tablet for her first-place efforts.
The mission of the Boys and Girls Club is to, “Enable all young people, especially those who need us most to reach their full potential as productive, caring, respectable citizens.”
There are four locations across the Quad-Cities serving over 700 youth, with two-thirds of them being age 12 or younger, and over half are from single-parent homes.
The results of the club efforts have shown great results, with a 94-percent graduation rate from high school and 78-percent of kids completing some kind of post-secondary education. Both of these statistics significantly exceed the averages seen across the state. The 35 staff and 300 volunteers that serve these youth provide powerful, life-changing impacts on these children.
As sportsmen, it is our duty to extend those same opportunities to kids that may not have gone fishing, touched a fish, or just experienced those natural areas we take for granted. That dedication by several notable local anglers was apparent over the weekend after spending their evenings and nights preparing gear, guarding the lake during the closed period, and sharing the joy of fishing with the children that attended.
With all of the fish caught this year, you may have to sign up early next year to get your chance at that SUV in 2020.
Dove fields: The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (ILDNR) is recommending that all public land dove hunters check their fields prior to opening day.
The weather this spring was difficult for farmers and for ILDNR staff to get the sunflower and other food plot fields in this year. While some fields were planted in alternative crops, it is best to get out and check that field prior to planning your opening day trip.