There is an entire generation of people that have never been exposed to the traditions of hunting and fishing. Most Midwestern states can show a hole in license sales for adults aged 20-30 years. While the problem is clear, the solution is not. The fortunate part is it can be fixed over time.
There is a big push with the younger generation to “Go Green” or “Eat Organic.” Hunters and fishermen have been doing this for centuries, but for people who have never been exposed to these traditions, they fail to make the connection.
Here are a few things to discuss with that millennial you would like to get into the field or on the water.
First, concentrate on lean protein. Whitetail deer, ducks, pheasants and quail are the easy examples here in the Midwest. A four-ounce piece of venison steak is about 170 calories, has 34 grams of protein and 3 grams of fat. A comparable beef steak will have 284 calories, 31 grams of protein and 17 grams of fat. Essentially, a beef steak provides 55 percent of its calories from fat while the venison steak is only 16 percent, a significant difference.
An average doe will yield 30-40 pounds of lean, high-quality protein. In addition, you know where that meal comes from compared to the high-priced organic proteins found at your local grocery. Comparable retail organic proteins will cost you seven to 10 dollars a pound. This can be a good way to show parallel justification, or at least make you feel a little less guilty at the area baitshop when you spend too much money there.
Most fish from our area waterways are safe to eat, with some having minor advisories, which can be found in any fishing regulation booklet. In addition to catching your own food and the rewarding experience that comes with it, you are utilizing a local resource, another strong point for millennials. Most lean fish such as walleye, bass, or panfish, will have around 100-125 calories per 4-ounce portion. Of course, the manner of cooking and any coatings used can increase the calories significantly.
This generation also tends to spend their resources on experiences compared to things, as shown in many recent studies. Vendors and retailers are constantly trying to capitalize on this change. Some hunting and fishing organizations are beginning to see this opportunity, although it will not gain speed until it becomes part of the grass roots approach. Getting young men and women into the field to enjoy our natural resources is the ultimate goal.
When trying to approach individuals who have never hunted or fished, the usual techniques of a few pictures and a “you want to go?” will not be adequate. Being able to bundle their experience in nature, the harvest of the fish or game, and the knowledge of consuming a traditional meal should go a long way in developing their entire hunting experience.
I personally think bird hunting is a great way to introduce prospective hunters to the field because the weather is typically nicer, the action is faster, and everyone knows the story of the pilgrims and wild turkey, which is an easy opening for the conversation.
An entire generation of people has grown up with no exposure to hunting and fishing, which is appalling. If the trend continues, many of our deepest traditions will be lost. It is up to every outdoorsman to be an ambassador for the woods and water, and to share the merits of green, organic resources.