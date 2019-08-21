Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus returned to practice Wednesday, though he is not eligible to play in games yet at least in part because he lacks credits after he was expelled this spring amid sexual assault allegations.
Coach Paul Chryst told reporters at practice that Cephus didn't get a "ton of reps" but it was "great having him out here."
"But it was his first practice, so you just treat him like a guy who's at his first practice," Chryst said. "Certainly he's excited to be back with a group that means a ton to him. I haven't asked him anything specific like how do you feel, but certainly everyone has gone through a lot, him being one of them."
The Wisconsin athletic department said earlier this week that Cephus won't play in games until unspecified "eligibility issues" are resolved.
Chryst said the issues revolve around a lack of class credits. He declined to elaborate beyond saying "there's people working on it" but he didn't know when the issues would be solved and Cephus would be game-eligible. The 19th-ranked Badgers open the season Aug. 30 at South Florida.
Cephus was suspended from the team in August 2018 after he was charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault. Prosecutors filed the counts after two women accused him of sexually assaulting both of them in his apartment that April when they were too drunk to consent. Cephus maintained the sex was consensual and one of his accusers arranged the encounter.
The university expelled him this year before the spring semester ended for violating its nonacademic misconduct code.
A jury acquitted him Aug. 2 after deliberating for less than an hour. Chancellor Rebecca Blank on Monday decided to allow him to return to school and rejoin the team. Blank did uphold a sexual harassment conduct violation against him but Cephus' attorney has said he faces no sanctions.
Cephus, a 6-foot-1 junior from Georgia, was a standout receiver for the run-first Badgers before he was expelled. He played a combined 23 games in 2016 and 2017. He accumulated 501 yards receiving in the 2017 season and led the team with six touchdown catches despite breaking his right leg during a game against Indiana in November of that year and missing the final five games.
Wisconsin media officials didn't make Cephus available for comment Wednesday. Star running back Jonathan Taylor said it was exciting just to see his friend back on the field.
"Just good to see his face, smiling, running around, full of energy," Taylor said. "Just like the old days."
Former New Mexico AD indicted: Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs, who left in 2017 amid questions over spending, has been indicted in connection with a lavish 2015 golf trip to Scotland that was partly paid for with state funds, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
The indictment filed in state district court charges Krebs, 63, with embezzlement over $20,000 for using $24,500 in school money to pay for three people not affiliated with the university to go on the trip. He also is charged with lesser embezzlement counts, larceny, and tampering.
Attorney General Hector Balderas launched an investigation in 2017 after it was discovered that the university used nearly $25,000 in public money to pay some private donor expenses on the Scotland trip.
The attorney general's office said in a criminal complaint that Krebs used his position "to pursue his private interest by planning and participating in a trip to Scotland that was paid for by the University of New Mexico using public money."
In addition, the complaint said Krebs tried to conceal a $25,000 donation.
Krebs served as New Mexico athletic director from 2006 to 2017.
Krebs' attorney Paul Kennedy said he's confident his client will be vindicated by a jury.
The charges come after authorities seized records in October related to the 2015 trip, which came under scrutiny as the athletic program was experiencing financial struggles.
The school later cut four sports, including men's soccer, in an attempt to control spending.
TENNIS
US to face Latvia in Fed Cup: The United States will face Latvia for a place in next year's Fed Cup finals, the first time the "World Cup of Tennis" tournament system will be used.
The draw for February's qualifying matches pits the Americans against a Latvian team that could include former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and last year's U.S. Open semifinalist Anastasija Sevastova.
Romania, the home country of Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, will play Russia, while Spain will face Japan, Canada plays Switzerland and Britain takes on Slovakia.
Four nations, including 2019 Fed Cup finalists Australia and France and host nation Hungary, have already qualified for the inaugural 12-team final tournament in April 2020.
HOCKEY
Wild hire Guerin as GM: The Minnesota Wild have hired Bill Guerin, who won two Stanley Cups as a player and two more titles in the front office with the Pittsburgh Penguins, as their new general manager.
Guerin was announced Wednesday as the fourth GM in the team's 19-year history, three weeks after predecessor Paul Fenton was fired by owner Craig Leipold. Guerin spent the last five seasons as assistant general manager of the Penguins, who won consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. He worked three years in player development prior to that for the club he skated for in the final two of his 18 seasons as an NHL player. He was on Pittsburgh's title-winning team in 2009.
The 48-year-old Guerin had 429 goals and 427 assists in 1,263 career games with eight different teams. He also won a Stanley Cup in 1995 with the New Jersey Devils.
Swedish women boycotting tournament: Female hockey players in Sweden will go ahead with their boycott of an international tournament in Finland because of their unhappiness about pay and working conditions. Sweden was to play its first game of the Five Nations Tournament on Wednesday against Japan in Vierumaki, but the squad of 43 players was absent. They refused to attend a five-day training camp in Sweden last week.
Anders Larsson, chairman of the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation, said the boycott is damaging the brand of the country's hockey team and is a failure for both the federation and the Swedish team.
"That is why it's so important to try to find a solution," Larsson said in Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.
The federation will meet with representatives of the players' union this week to discuss the issue. Larsson said the federation only received official documentation from the union on Monday highlighting the players' grievances.
Last week, the union released a statement detailing 10 of the issues the female players were complaining about. Among them was their unhappiness about the lack of compensation they receive while on duty with the national team. Many of Sweden's players have fulltime jobs away from the rink, so must fit games around work schedules and family needs.
The most recent agreement on compensation for lost work income expired in April.
Other complaints were about things like travel conditions and schedules, the short and long-term vision for women's hockey in Sweden, and a perceived lack of respect. They also have complained about having to wear the same uniforms as the men's team, saying requests to have clothing adapted for women were ignored over the last five years.
Larsson said he felt men and women were treated equally by the federation. He also said he understood why the female players felt disappointed.
"I am absolutely convinced that we will solve (these issues)," Larsson said.
Sweden has traditionally been one of the world's best women's hockey teams but it failed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the world championships in Finland in April after losing three of its four group matches. That meant the team was relegated for the first time in its history and will compete in Division IA of the 2020 women's world championship.
The Five Nations Tournament, which also involves Russia, Czech Republic and host Finland, started Tuesday.
FIGURE SKATING
Callaghan banned by SafeSport: Richard Callaghan, who coached Tara Lipinski to Olympic gold, has been banned from figure skating by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual misconduct. Callaghan, who also coached six-time U.S. champion Todd Eldredge, was ruled "permanently ineligible" on Wednesday for actions involving a minor. Callaghan was accused by a former student, Adam Schmidt, in a lawsuit. Schmidt alleged that Callaghan sexually abused him from 1999-2001. Schmidt was 14 in 1999.
Also in 1999, Callaghan was investigated for sexual misconduct involving another coach, Craig Maurizi, but U.S. Figure Skating dismissed those charges. Maurizi said the incidents began in 1976 when he was 13, and continued for years.
Now 73, Callaghan was suspended in March 2018 by SafeSport and by the federation. He sued SafeSport, but the lawsuit was dismissed.
U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement Wednesday that it "has made Richard Callaghan permanently ineligible, in compliance with the policies and procedures of the U.S. Center for SafeSport. This action follows Callaghan's March 6, 2018, suspension of membership."
PRO FOOTBALL
XFL gaining momentum: The XFL has names for its eight teams, now it needs players.
The league, which begins play in February, revealed team logos and names Wednesday. The teams are the Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers.
"We're sincere in our belief that it is up to fans and players to write the story. We have written the headline and now the story will be what happens on the field," league President and COO Jeffrey Pollack said.
Commissioner Oliver Luck said the league will soon announce additional signings from the first round of commissioner invitations that were extended earlier this month. The XFL recently signed former Oklahoma and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones as its first player.
"We've anxiously awaiting the Labor Day cuts that will take place where there will be another group of players available," Luck said. "Things have gone as well as expected."
Luck said the draft will be in October. Playing rules are still being tweaked after the league held a session in California with coaches, Fox and ESPN last month.
The XFL announced in 2017 that it was coming back after it went one season in 2001 before shutting down.